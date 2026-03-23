Israeli airstrikes kill four in Gaza, Palestinian officials say

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People gather around a destroyed Palestinian police jeep that was targeted by an Israeli air strike in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 22, 2026.

CAIRO - An Israeli airstrike on a police vehicle on March 22 killed three people in the middle of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, health officials said, hours after another person was killed in a strike on northern Gaza.

Medics and police sources said the three men killed in Nuseirat were members of the Hamas-led police force.

Ten people were also wounded in the attack, medics said.

Earlier on March 22, a separate airstrike killed one person - identified as a leader of one of Fatah's armed groups - and injured an unknown number of others in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it was checking on the two incidents.

While Israeli attacks in Gaza declined in the days after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb 28, according to residents, medics and analysts, they have since begun to rise again. Israeli fire has killed dozens of Palestinians since the outbreak of the Iran war, Gaza health officials say.

In Gaza there have been regular outbreaks of violence since a ceasefire went into effect in October following two years of devastating war triggered by Hamas-led attacks in Israel in October 2023.

The territory's health ministry says that at least 680 people have been killed by Israeli fire since the October ceasefire. Israel said four soldiers were killed by militants in Gaza in the same period.

Israel and Hamas have traded blame for truce violations. REUTERS