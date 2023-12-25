Israeli air strikes kill dozens in one of war’s deadliest nights, Gaza officials say

CAIRO/GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israeli air strikes killed at least 78 people in Gaza, said Palestinian health officials, in one of the besieged enclave’s deadliest nights of the 11-week-old war.

Strikes that began hours before midnight persisted into Dec 25. Residents and Palestinian media said Israel stepped up air and ground shelling on al-Bureij in central Gaza.

Pope Francis, speaking on Christmas Eve, lamented that Jesus’ message of peace was being drowned out by the “futile logic of war” in the very land where he was born.

At least 70 people were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting Maghazi in central Gaza, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said, adding that many were women and children.

Local residents of central Gaza refugee camps said they had lived one of their worst nights since the war began.

Israeli planes and tanks carried out dozens of air strikes on houses and roads in al-Bureij and nearby al-Nusseirat and al-Maghazi.

Several residents made pleas on social media for people to afford them shelter as they have become homeless after leaving their homes in Bureij.

“I have 60 people in the house, people who arrived at my house believing that central Gaza area was safe. Now we are searching for a place to get to,” said Odeh, a resident of the refugee camps.

The Israeli army said it was reviewing the report of a Maghazi incident and was committed to minimising harm to civilians.

Hamas denies the Israeli charge that it operates in densely populated areas or uses civilians as human shields.

The Palestinian Red Crescent published footage of wounded residents being transported to hospitals. It said Israeli warplanes were bombing main roads, hindering the passage of ambulances and emergency vehicles.

Medics said an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed eight Palestinians.

Clergy cancelled celebrations in Bethlehem, the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank city where Christian tradition says Jesus was born in a stable 2,000 years ago.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” the Pope said, presiding at Christmas Eve Mass at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Palestinian Christians held a candle-lit Christmas vigil in Bethlehem with hymns and prayers for peace in Gaza, instead of the usual celebrations.

There was no large tree, the usual centrepiece of Bethlehem’s Christmas observances. Nativity figurines in churches were placed amid rubble and barbed wire in solidarity with the people of Gaza.