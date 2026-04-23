Israeli airstrike kills five Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

April 22 - An Israeli airstrike killed five Palestinians, including three children, in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, health officials said.

Medics and civil defense officials said the five people were targeted by an Israeli strike near a mosque in Beit Lahiya, north of the enclave.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The five deaths were the latest violence to overshadow the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal signed in October after two years of full-blown war between Israel and Hamas. Progress has stalled on parts of the deal, which include the disarmament of Hamas and Israeli army pullouts.

The ceasefire left Israeli troops in control of a depopulated zone that makes up well over half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling the narrow coastal strip that remains.

More than 780 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire deal took effect, according to local medics, while Israel says militants have killed four of its soldiers. Israel and Hamas have traded blame for ceasefire violations. REUTERS