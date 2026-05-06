Israeli air strike kills colonel in Hamas-led Gaza police force, medics say

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– An Israeli air strike killed a senior officer in the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip, health officials and Hamas sources said on May 6 .

Medics said an Israeli air strike killed Colonel Naseem al-Kalazani of the Hamas-run police force, when it targeted his vehicle near the al-Mawasi area in western Khan Younis, south of the enclave. The attack wounded at least 17 other people, they added.

Col Kalazani led the anti-narcotics force in Khan Younis, Hamas sources said.

Reuters has previously reported that Israel has intensified its attacks on Gaza’s Hamas-run police force, which the militant group has used to reinforce its hold in the areas it controls in the strip.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the incident.

Violence in Gaza has persisted despite an October 2025 ceasefire, with Israel conducting almost daily attacks on Palestinians. Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for ceasefire violations.

At least 830 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire deal took effect, according to local medics, while Israel says militants have killed four of its soldiers over the same period.

Israel says its strikes are aimed at thwarting attempts by Hamas and other Palestinian militants to stage attacks against its forces.

More than 72,500 Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza war started in October 2023, most of them civilians, according to the Gaza health authorities. REUTERS