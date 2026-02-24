Israel warns Lebanon of strikes if Hezbollah enters any US-Iran war, Lebanese officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A man works on an electric pole next to a damaged building, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on friday, in Tamnine el Tahta, Bekaa valley, Lebanon, February 21, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

GENEVA/BEIRUT, Feb 24 - Israel has warned Lebanon that it would strike the country hard, targeting civilian infrastructure including the airport, in the event that Hezbollah gets involved in any U.S.-Iran war, two senior Lebanese officials said on Tuesday.

The Lebanese officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli message was delivered indirectly. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Lebanese presidency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Iran and the U.S. will hold a third round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Sunday, amid growing concerns about the risk of military conflict.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, whose government has sought the disarmament of Iran-backed Hezbollah since taking office a year ago, urged the group not to take Lebanon into "another adventure", speaking in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

Israel dealt heavy blows to Hezbollah during a war in 2024, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah along with thousands of its fighters and destroying much of its arsenal.

Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Hezbollah's new leader Naim Qassem said in a televised address last month that the group was "not neutral" in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, and that it was "targeted by the potential aggression".

"We are determined to defend ourselves. We will choose in due course how to act, whether to intervene or not," Qassem said.

Hezbollah's last war with Israel began after it opened fire in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas at the start of the Gaza conflict in 2023, prompting months of cross-border fighting before Israel mounted its devastating offensive.

PM SALAM WARNS HEZBOLLAH AGAINST 'ANOTHER ADVENTURE'

"The Gaza adventure imposed a big cost on Lebanon. We hope that we will not be dragged into another adventure," Salam told Nida al-Watan newspaper in the interview published on Tuesday.

The U.S. State Department is pulling out non-essential government personnel and their eligible family members from the U.S. embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

Since a U.S.-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon in 2024, Israel has carried out regular strikes against what it has identified as Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing the group of seeking to rearm.

Israeli strikes have killed around 400 people in Lebanon since the ceasefire, according to a Lebanese toll.

Hezbollah says it has respected the ceasefire in southern Lebanon. In January, the U.S.-backed Lebanese army said it had established operational control over the south, in line with the objective of establishing a monopoly on arms.

Israel said the effort was an encouraging beginning but far from sufficient. REUTERS