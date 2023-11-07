Israel vows to take ‘security responsibility’ of Gaza after war

GAZA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday that Israel will take control of “overall security” of besieged Gaza after the war.

He said Israel would consider “tactical little pauses” in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages.

But he again rejected calls for a general ceasefire despite growing international pressure.

Speaking in a US television interview, Mr Netanyahu said he thought Israel would need security responsibility over the Gaza Strip for an “indefinite period” after the war.

“I think Israel will for an indefinite period ... have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have that security responsibility,” Mr Netanyahu told ABC News on Monday.

Asked about the potential for humanitarian pauses in fighting, an idea supported by Israel’s top ally the United States, Mr Netanyahu said a general ceasefire would hamper his country’s war effort.

“As far as tactical little pauses - an hour here, an hour there - we’ve had them before. I suppose we’ll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages, to leave,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“But I don’t think there’s going to be a general ceasefire.”

Having encircled densely populated Gaza City in the north of the enclave, where the Hamas group is based, Israel’s military said it had taken a militant compound and was set to attack fighters hiding in a warren of underground tunnels.

At least 23 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli air strikes early on Tuesday in the southern Gaza cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, health officials said.

In Khan Younis, a man rescued from the rubble of a house where Palestinian health officials said 11 people had been killed warned that Israel would be “taught a very tough lesson”.

“This is the bravery of the so-called Israel, they show their might and power against civilians, babies inside, kids inside, and elderly,” the man, who gave his name as Ahmed Ayesh, told reporters.