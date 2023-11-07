Israel vows to take ‘security responsibility’ of Gaza after war

GAZA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday that Israel will take control of “overall security” of besieged Gaza after the war.
He said Israel would consider “tactical little pauses” in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages.
But he again rejected calls for a general ceasefire despite growing international pressure.
Speaking in a US television interview, Mr Netanyahu said he thought Israel would need security responsibility over the Gaza Strip for an “indefinite period” after the war.
“I think Israel will for an indefinite period ... have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have that security responsibility,” Mr Netanyahu told ABC News on Monday.
Asked about the potential for humanitarian pauses in fighting, an idea supported by Israel’s top ally the United States, Mr Netanyahu said a general ceasefire would hamper his country’s war effort.
“As far as tactical little pauses - an hour here, an hour there - we’ve had them before. I suppose we’ll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages, to leave,” Mr Netanyahu said.
“But I don’t think there’s going to be a general ceasefire.”
Having encircled densely populated Gaza City in the north of the enclave, where the Hamas group is based, Israel’s military said it had taken a militant compound and was set to attack fighters hiding in a warren of underground tunnels.
At least 23 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli air strikes early on Tuesday in the southern Gaza cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, health officials said.
In Khan Younis, a man rescued from the rubble of a house where Palestinian health officials said 11 people had been killed warned that Israel would be “taught a very tough lesson”.
“This is the bravery of the so-called Israel, they show their might and power against civilians, babies inside, kids inside, and elderly,” the man, who gave his name as Ahmed Ayesh, told reporters.
Both Israel and the Hamas militants who control Gaza have rebuffed mounting international pressure for a ceasefire.
Israel says hostages taken by Hamas during its rampage in southern Israel on Oct 7 should be released first.
Hamas says it will not free them nor stop fighting while Gaza is under assault.
The Oct 7 attack left 1,400 people dead, Israel says. Hamas gunmen also took more than 240 hostages.
Since then, Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault.
It has stirred global alarm at humanitarian conditions in the enclave.
The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave said at least 10,000 Palestinians have been killed.
International organisations have said hospitals cannot cope with the wounded and food and clean water are running out with aid deliveries nowhere near enough.
“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now,” said a statement from the heads of several United Nations bodies on Monday.
Washington has been pushing hard to arrange pauses in the conflict to allow aid to enter.
But it has argued, like Israel, that Hamas would take advantage of a full ceasefire to regroup.
US President Joe Biden discussed such pauses and possible hostage releases in a phone call with Mr Netanyahu on Monday.
The US President reiterated his support for Israel while emphasising that it must protect civilians, the White House said.
The Israeli military said on Tuesday it took control of a Hamas military stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip, where it said the forces located anti-tank missiles and launchers, weapons and various intelligence materials.
Israeli aircraft struck several Hamas militants who had barricaded themselves in a building near the al-Quds Hospital and planned to launch an attack on Israeli forces, it said.
‘Graveyard for children’
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children”, calling for an urgent ceasefire in the enclave.
“Ground operations by the Israel Defence Forces and continued bombardment are hitting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities – including shelters. No one is safe,” Mr Guterres told reporters.
“At the same time, Hamas and other militants use civilians as human shields and continue to launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel,” he said.
Hundreds of protesters, many from the group Jewish Voice for Peace, staged a sit-in on Monday outside New York’s Statue of Liberty, calling for a cease-fire and a free Palestine.
Video on social media showed throngs of activists sitting at the base of the statue chanting “Never again for anyone, never again is now”, echoing a Jewish rallying cry in the aftermath of the Holocaust.
The UN Security Council met behind closed-doors on Monday. The 15-member body is still trying to agree a resolution after failing four times in two weeks to take action.
Diplomats said a key obstacle is whether to call for a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities or humanitarian pauses to allow aid access in Gaza.
At a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading democracies in Tokyo, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the group plans to call for a pause in fighting and allowing humanitarian access to Gaza.
Mr Biden’s administration has informed the US Congress that it is planning a US$320 million (S$430 million) transfer of precision bombs for Israel, a source familiar with the plan said on Monday.
Israel said on Monday it was striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to a barrage of rockets fired at northern Israeli cities.
The Israeli military said it detected around 30 launches from Lebanon in an hour.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the Lebanese-Israeli frontier since the Hamas-Israel war began on Oct 7.
It is the worst fighting there since Hezbollah and Israel fought a war in 2006.
Hamas said it had launched 16 missiles towards Nahariyya and Southern Haifa in Israel. AFP, REUTERS