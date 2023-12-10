Israel vows to ‘press harder’ in Gaza after US blocks UN ceasefire

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - Gazans sought refuge in bombed-out hospitals as Israel vowed to “press harder” in its war with Hamas on Dec 9, a day after the United States blocked a ceasefire bid at the United Nations.

Aid groups say Gaza faces an “apocalyptic” humanitarian situation and is on the verge of being overwhelmed by disease and starvation.

At least 17,700 people, mostly women and children, have died in two months of fighting in the narrow strip of territory, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s health ministry.

Washington vetoed a UN resolution that would have called for a ceasefire on Dec 8, a move strongly condemned by Palestinian and humanitarian groups.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he appreciated “the correct stance the US took” and vowed to “continue our just war to eliminate Hamas”.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after its unprecedented attacks on Oct 7, when militants broke through Gaza’s militarised border, killed about 1,200 people and seized hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel on Dec 9 said 137 captives remain in the Palestinian territory.

An AFP journalist said thousands of Gazans were sheltering in the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, which is no longer functioning and partly destroyed following an Israeli raid last month.

Hundreds of makeshift tents fashioned from scraps of fabric and plastic filled the hospital’s courtyards and garden amid collapsed walls.

Mr Suheil Abu Dalfa, 56, from the city’s Shejaiya district, said he fled heavy bombardment by Israeli planes and tanks.

“It was madness. A shell hit the house and wounded my 20-year-old son,” he told AFP.

“We fled to the Old City, everything was just strikes and destruction... we didn’t know where to go,” he said. “We don’t know if they will storm the hospital again.”