Israel vows to 'fight until victory' after Hamas releases two US hostages

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "fight until victory" in Gaza, signalling no pause in his military's bombardment and expected invasion of the enclave after Hamas released two US hostages.

The Islamist group Hamas on Friday released American mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on Oct 7.

They were the first hostages confirmed by both sides in the conflict to be freed since Hamas gunmen burst into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and taking around 200 hostages.

"Two of our abductees are at home. We are not giving up on the effort to return all abducted and missing people," Mr Netanyahu said in a statement released late Friday night.

"At the same time, we'll continue to fight until victory," he added.

An image obtained by Reuters after their release, showed the two surrounded by three Israeli soldiers and holding hands with Mr Gal Hirsch, Israel's coordinator for the captives and missing. In the image, Natalie is wearing jeans and a grey hoodie while Judith was wearing a long blue shirt.

Mr Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas's armed wing Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said the hostages were released in response to Qatari mediation efforts, "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless".

But the violence continued.