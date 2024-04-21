Israel to summon ambassadors of countries that voted for Palestinian UN membership

JERUSALEM - Israel will summon ambassadors of countries that voted for full Palestinian UN membership “for a protest talk” on April 21, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

It came after the Palestinian Authority said it would “reconsider” its relationship with the US after Washington vetoed the Palestinian membership bid earlier this week.

The April 18 vote saw 12 countries on the UN Security Council back a resolution recommending full Palestinian membership and two – Britain and Switzerland – abstain.

Only the US, Israel’s staunchest ally, voted against, using its veto to block the resolution.

On April 20, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said the ministry “will summon for a protest talk the ambassadors of the countries that voted in the Security Council in favour of upgrading the status of the Palestinians in the UN”.

“The ambassadors of France, Japan, South Korea, Malta, the Slovak Republic and Ecuador will be summoned tomorrow for a demarche, and a strong protest will be presented to them,” he said, in a post on X.

“An identical protest will be presented to additional countries,” he said.

“The unambiguous message that will be delivered to the ambassadors: A political gesture to the Palestinians and a call to recognise a Palestinian state - six months after the October 7 massacre - is a prize for terrorism.”