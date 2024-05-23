Israel to restart Gaza talks after hostage video sparks outrage

JERUSALEM – Israel has said it will revive stalled ceasefire talks with Hamas after a social media video showing female Israeli soldiers being abducted by the militants on Oct 7 sparked a public outcry.

The 190-second clip, compiled from footage filmed by Hamas on the day of the attack, shows five young women in civilian clothes, some bruised and bloodied, lined up against a wall before being pushed into a jeep.

The women, who Israel confirmed are military personnel, were kidnapped when Hamas raided border towns in southern Israel and killed 1,200 people. The attack triggered an Israeli military response that has destroyed much of Gaza and killed more than 35,000 Palestinians.

The clip, taken from a militant’s body camera footage, was released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum on May 22 after the Israeli army lifted censorship on it.

“The footage reveals the violent, humiliating and traumatising treatment the girls endured on the day of their abduction, their eyes filled with raw terror,” the forum said.

More than 100 Israeli hostages are still being held in Gaza by Hamas, although it is unclear how many are still alive. Hamas is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States and the European Union.

In a statement, Hamas said the video showed “deliberate distortions” and dismissed the women’s injuries as “something to be expected”. The statement did not address the talks.

Global pressure for a ceasefire has mounted on Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as three European countries said on May 22 they would recognise a Palestinian state.

The week started with the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking arrest warrants over war crimes for Mr Netanyahu and his defence minister, as well as three Hamas leaders.

Israel has angrily rejected those moves, voicing “disgust” over the ICC move and labelling a recognition of the state of Palestine as a “reward for terrorism”.

But domestic pressure has also risen as supporters of hostages trapped in war-torn Gaza again rallied outside Mr Netanyahu’s office, passionately demanding steps to free them.

Mr Netanyahu vowed on May 22 to continue fighting Hamas to “ensure what we have seen tonight never happens again”, and more bombardment rained down overnight on targets in the devastated Gaza Strip.

But his office also said the war Cabinet has asked the Israeli negotiating team “to continue negotiations for the return of the hostages”.