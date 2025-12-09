Straitstimes.com header logo

Israel to reopen Jordan border crossing for passage of aid and goods

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Allenby Bridge Crossing between West Bank and Jordan is closed, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Allenby Bridge Crossing between West Bank and Jordan is closed, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Follow topic:

JERUSALEM, Dec 9 - Israel is set to reopen the Allenby Crossing with Jordan to the passage ‍of ​goods and aid on Wednesday, ‍an Israeli security official said on Tuesday.

The border crossing has ​been ​closed to aid and goods since September, when a driver bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza ‍opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel ​before being killed by ⁠security forces.

The security official said the crossing would have tightened screening for Jordanian drivers and truck cargo, and that ​a dedicated security force had been assigned to the crossing.

The ‌Allenby Bridge is a ​key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than 3 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to reach Jordan and the wider world.

The crossing reopened ‍to passenger traffic shortly after the attack, but ​had remained closed to aid trucks. The U.N. says ​the crossing is a major route ‌for bringing food, tents and other goods into Gaza. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.