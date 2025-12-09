Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Allenby Bridge Crossing between West Bank and Jordan is closed, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Dec 9 - Israel is set to reopen the Allenby Crossing with Jordan to the passage ‍of ​goods and aid on Wednesday, ‍an Israeli security official said on Tuesday.

The border crossing has ​been ​closed to aid and goods since September, when a driver bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza ‍opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel ​before being killed by ⁠security forces.

The security official said the crossing would have tightened screening for Jordanian drivers and truck cargo, and that ​a dedicated security force had been assigned to the crossing.

The ‌Allenby Bridge is a ​key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than 3 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to reach Jordan and the wider world.

The crossing reopened ‍to passenger traffic shortly after the attack, but ​had remained closed to aid trucks. The U.N. says ​the crossing is a major route ‌for bringing food, tents and other goods into Gaza. REUTERS