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Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, say Israeli officials

US Air Force tanker aircraft are lined up at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 19.

JERUSALEM – Israel is preparing to receive more US refuelling aircraft, an Israeli military official said on July 19, as attacks launched by the US and Iran have escalated over the past week.

The US and Iran have intensified strikes since an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago crumbled, raising the possibility of a return to all-out war. Israel has not joined the latest US attacks.

The Israeli official said the US had “decided to adjust its force posture in the region” and “to reinforce the existing fleet of aerial refuelling aircraft stationed in Israel with additional refuelling aircraft”.

Another senior Israeli official said dozens of US refuelling planes were expected to arrive in Israel.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem was not immediately available for comment.

Since the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb 28, the US has stationed dozens of refuelling aircraft in Israel.

Citing three US and Israeli officials, Axios reported on July 17 that the Trump administration notified Israel that it was sending dozens more refuelling planes to the country ahead of a potential expansion of military operations against Iran.

The Israeli military official noted that to minimise disruptions to civilian air traffic, and based on operational and logistical considerations, the US “chose to station some of the refuelling aircraft at Israeli Air Force bases”, as well as at commercial airports.

In May, Sharon Kedmi, director-general of the authority, said 70 per cent of activity at Ben Gurion Airport – Israel’s main air gateway – was limited because of the space and resources being taken up by US military activity.

Since then, the US agreed to move some aircraft to Israeli Air Force bases, according to a spokesperson for Transport Minister Miri Regev.

As at June 25, there were 98 US military planes in Israel, the spokesperson said. REUTERS