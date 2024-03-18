Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks, Israeli official says

FILE PHOTO: People walk past placards with photos of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 17, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo
JERUSALEM - Israel will send a high-level delegation headed by its Mossad chief to Qatar on Monday for mediated talks with Hamas designed to secure a six-week Gaza truce under which the Palestinian militants would free 40 hostages, an Israeli official said.

This stage of the negotiations could take at least two weeks, the official estimated, citing difficulties that Hamas' foreign delegates may have in communicating with the group in the besieged enclave after more than five months of war. REUTERS

