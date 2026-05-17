Israel to establish defence offices in former UNRWA compound

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Israel in January demolished structures inside the UN Palestinian refugee agency’s East Jerusalem compound after seizing the site in 2025.

JERUSALEM - Israel’s Cabinet on May 17 approved a plan to build a defence compound on the site of the recently demolished premises of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in East Jerusalem.

Israel in January demolished structures inside the UN Palestinian refugee agency’s East Jerusalem compound after seizing the site in 2025, in an act condemned by the agency as a violation of international law.

In a joint statement, the Defence Ministry and Jerusalem Municipality said the new compound would include the establishment of a military museum, a recruitment office and a defence minister’s office.

Defence Minister Israel Katz called the decision one of “sovereignty, Zionism, and security.”

UNRWA, which the Israeli authorities accuse of bias, had not used the building since the start of 2025 after Israel ordered it to vacate all its premises and cease its operations.

A UNRWA spokesperson declined to comment on the Israeli plan.

The agency operates in East Jerusalem, which the UN and most countries consider territory occupied by Israel as it was captured from Jordan in the 1967 Middle East war.

Israel considers all Jerusalem to be its indivisible capital.

UNRWA also operates in Gaza, the West Bank and elsewhere in the Middle East, providing schooling, healthcare, social services and shelter to millions of Palestinians.

“There is nothing more symbolic or justified than establishing the new IDF recruitment office and defence establishment institutions precisely on the ruins of the former UNRWA compound – an organisation whose employees took part in the massacres, murders, and atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on Oct 7,” Mr Katz said.

Israel has alleged that some UNRWA staff were members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas and took part in the attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, that killed about 1,200 Israelis and led to Israel’s war against Hamas, in which the Gaza authorities say more than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed.

UNRWA has fired several staff members but said Israel had not provided evidence for all the allegations against its staff and its former chief, Mr Philippe Lazzarini, accused Israel of conducting “a large-scale disinformation campaign” against it. REUTERS