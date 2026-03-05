Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rising following an explosion in Tehran on March 5.

Follow our live coverage here.

TEL AVIV – Israel’s war in Iran is entering a second phase that will see its fighter jets attacking ballistic missile sites buried deep underground, according to two sources familiar with Israel’s military campaign.

The joint air assault with the United States in Iran is nearing the end of its first week after opening salvos killed the country’s leaders and set off a regional war with Iranian attacks in Israel, the Gulf and Iraq, and Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Israel’s military says it has hit hundreds of Iranian missile launchers above ground that could target Israeli cities.

The second phase will include bunkers storing ballistic missiles and equipment, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

One said Israel aimed to neutralise Iran’s ability to launch aerial attacks at Israel by the end of the war, which was also focused on taking out the Islamic republic’s leadership.

The military has previously asserted that it and the US military have taken control of much of Iran’s airspace in the opening days of the attacks.

In a statement on March 5, the military said that, overnight, the air force struck “an underground infrastructure site used by the Iranian regime to store ballistic missiles and storage sites for missiles intended for use against aircraft”.

The military has not previously announced attacks on underground missile facilities, according to a review of its public statements since the start of the joint US-Israeli attacks on Feb 28.

Estimates of Iran’s missile stockpile vary widely, from roughly 2,500 before the war, according to Israel’s military, to around 6,000, according to other analysts.

The extent of what remains could prove critical to how the war develops. Tehran has continued to carry out missile attacks on Israel and across the region.

Mr Douglas Barrie, of the Britain-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the think-tank assesses that Iran still possesses some land-attack cruise missiles, precision-guided weapons that fly low to evade radar detection.

Israel’s air force fighter jets have carried out near-constant sorties since Feb 28, accelerating further in pace after Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militants fired rockets at Israe l, drawing heavy Israeli air strikes as far north as Beirut.

In some cases, the same Israeli warplanes have struck both Iran and Lebanon in a single operation: bombing targets in Tehran or western Iran on the way out, and striking Hezbollah sites on the way back, one of the sources familiar with the plans and an Israeli security source said.

Israeli and US officials say ballistic missile and drone launches from Iran have declined since Feb 28, a decrease that they attribute in part to US and Israeli strikes on Iranian launch sites and related military infrastructure.

The Israeli military has said that the decrease could also reflect an effort by Tehran to preserve its missile stocks as it prepares for a drawn-out war of attrition.

Mr Eran Lerman, a former Israeli deputy national security adviser, said the hope from the initial week of strikes is that Iran’s ruling system would “begin to disintegrate earlier, more quickly”.

“But this has yet to happen and as long as it doesn’t, the system needs to be further and further degraded,” Mr Lerman said. REUTERS