Israel to allow Palestinian Americans entry in bid for US visa-free access

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Israel said it will begin on Thursday allowing entry to all US citizens, including Palestinian Americans living in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in a policy change it hopes will secure visa-free access for Israelis to the United States.

Washington has blocked Israel’s long-standing bid to join the US Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) over differential treatment for some US citizens, and officials said the US will monitor the implementation of the changes over a six-week period.

An Israeli statement late on Wednesday quoted its national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi as saying US Ambassador Thomas Nides and Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog signed what the statement called a “reciprocity agreement.”

“The full implementation of the programme will apply to any US citizen, including those with dual citizenship, American residents of Judea and Samaria (the occupied West Bank) and American residents of the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington expects the changes to “ensure equal treatment for all US citizen travellers, without regard to national origin, religion or ethnicity.”

The US government would make a decision on whether Israel should be admitted to the VWP by Sept 30, Mr Miller said.

US ties with its closest Middle East ally have been strained over policies towards the Palestinians of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government and its plan to overhaul the judiciary, which critics see as anti-democratic.

The VWP issue was raised when US President Joe Biden hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the White House on Tuesday, a source briefed on the meeting said.

Reuters first reported on the planned commitment early on Wednesday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said last month that the trial, which he called a pilot programme, was planned for mid-July. Sources who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue also described it as a trial.

Under the trial, Palestinian Americans from the West Bank would be able to fly in and out of Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. Previously they would generally fly to neighbouring Jordan, cross into the West Bank by land and face restrictions if seeking to enter Israel.

They would also be able to begin using new online Israeli forms to apply for entry to Israel at West Bank crossing points as US tourists, the sources said.

A Biden administration official who briefed reporters said Palestinian Americans residing in the West Bank or Gaza crossing into Israel would receive entry permits that allowed them to enter for up to 90 days.

“We want to make sure that they are in compliance with our standards and our processes,” the official said of Israel, adding that Israelis would not have visa-free access to the United States during the six-week monitoring period.

“We’re not there yet,” the administration official said.