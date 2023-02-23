Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace to all carriers

The move by Oman would allow Israeli airlines to fly over the country, and in turn offer shorter routes to Asia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
21 min ago
Published
35 min ago

JERUSALEM - Israel’s foreign minister on Thursday thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said for opening Oman’s airspace to all carriers, including Israeli airlines, which will now be able to offer shorter routes to Asia.

“It’s an historic and significant decision for the Israeli economy and the Israeli traveller,” said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Oman’s civil aviation authority on Thursday said the sultanate’s airspace will be open for all carriers that meet the authority’s requirements for overflying.

US President Joe Biden in July announced a Saudi air corridor for Israeli carriers might be implemented.

Israeli officials had said the corridor could not be implemented until Muscat consented because it would also entail flying over Oman. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Jordan's king meets Israeli PM Netanyahu in Amman
Saudi Arabia says a Palestinian state is key to ties with Israel

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top