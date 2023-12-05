Israel thanks Argentina's Milei for pledge to move embassy to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke with Argentine President-elect Javier Milei and thanked him for his intention to move Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem, Netanyahu's office said.

Netanyahu congratulated Milei on his election win and thanked him for his support of Israel during the Gaza war.

"The prime minister thanked the president-elect for his intention to move the Argentina embassy to Jerusalem, and invited him to visit in Israel," the statement said.

Milei's team declined to comment on the matter on Monday, though the libertarian economist said during the campaign for last month's election that he intended to move the country's embassy to Jerusalem.

Only a handful of countries have their Israel embassies in Jerusalem, with most others maintaining diplomatic representation in the economic hub of Tel Aviv.

Milei, who says he intends to convert to Judaism, visited the tomb of a well-known orthodox Jewish rabbi during a recent trip to the United States. He has repeatedly said he will take a strongly pro-Israel stance on foreign policy.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel, which captured East Jerusalem in a 1967 Middle East war and later illegally annexed it, considers the entire city its eternal and indivisible capital.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their own future state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The international community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, saying Jerusalem's status should be resolved in negotiations. REUTERS