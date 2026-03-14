Israel targets checkpoints in Iran using tip-offs from informants, source says

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Smoke rising from an airstrike in Iran's capital, Tehran, on March 13.

JERUSALEM - Israel has launched a new phase of its assault on Iran, targeting checkpoints manned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) based on tip-offs from informants on the ground, a source briefed on Israel's military strategy told Reuters.

The targeting of checkpoints secured by IRGC personnel suggests an intensification of Israel’s efforts to weaken Iran’s elite forces as it carries out joint aerial bombardment with the United States.

Israel says its war objectives include destroying Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities but also “creating the conditions” for Iranians to overthrow their government, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said this is an uncertain prospect.

There has been no sign of organised dissent while the country is under attack, and no sign of Iran’s rulers relinquishing power.

On March 12, Israel’s military said it had struck checkpoints in Tehran operated by the Basij, a part-time paramilitary force under IRGC control that is often used to quell protests inside Iran.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said informants on the ground in Tehran had passed intelligence to Israel on the locations of three checkpoints that were struck in the past three days.

The source was not able to confirm whether these included the Basij positions mentioned by the military.

The use of informants to identify checkpoint locations was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS