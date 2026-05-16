Israel strikes south Lebanon day after ceasefire extension

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Israeli attacks since the start of the war have killed more than 2,900 people in Lebanon.

BEIRUT - Israel launched new airstrikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on May 16, a day after the two countries agreed to extend a truce following talks in Washington.

“The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites in several areas in southern Lebanon,” the Israeli military said.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported strikes on at least five villages in the south, preceded by an exodus of residents towards the southern city of Sidon and the capital Beirut.

The Israeli military had earlier warned residents of nine villages in the Sidon and Nabatieh regions to evacuate ahead of the strikes.

It comes after envoys from Israel and Lebanon held negotiations in Washington following the first direct talks in decades in April between the two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations.

Iran-backed Hezbollah opposes the negotiations and has continued to claim attacks on northern Israel and against the Israeli military in southern Lebanon, part of which it has occupied, since the ceasefire took effect on April 17.

But Lebanon’s negotiating delegation in Washington on May 15 welcomed the 45-day extension of the truce with Israel.

“The extension of the ceasefire and the establishment of a US-facilitated security track provide critical breathing space for our citizens, reinforce state institutions, and advance a political pathway toward lasting stability,” it said in a statement shared by the Lebanese presidency.

Israeli attacks since the start of the war have killed more than 2,900 people in Lebanon, including more than 400 since the truce took effect, according to Lebanese authorities.

The military has also reported the deaths of 19 soldiers in southern Lebanon since fighting with Hezbollah erupted.

Lebanon was dragged into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei. AFP