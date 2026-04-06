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Israel strikes Iran’s largest petrochemical complex, defence minister says

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Several explosions were reportedly heard at the South Pars Petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh.

Several explosions were reportedly heard at the South Pars Petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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JERUSALEM - Israel struck Iran’s largest petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh on April 6, its defence minister Israel Katz said, in what he described as a severe economic blow to Tehran.

Several explosions were heard at Iran’s South Pars Petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Fars news agency reported on April 6.

Companies that provide electricity, water and oxygen to Asaluyeh were attacked, but the Pars petrochemical company has not been damaged, Tasnim news agency reported, adding that the electricity supply to all Asaluyeh petrochemicals units had been cut.

In March, Israel attacked Iran’s main energy source, the South Pars gas field and its infrastructure at the nearby Asaluyeh processing hub, prompting Iranian attacks on energy targets across the Middle East. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.