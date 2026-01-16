Israel strikes in Gaza kill 10, including senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad figures

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CAIRO, Jan 15 - A senior figure in the armed wing of Hamas, a Hamas policeman, and a senior figure in the militant group Islamic Jihad were among at least ten people killed on Thursday in a series of Israeli strikes across Gaza, according to local sources.

Local medics and residents reported the deaths of senior Islamic Jihad operative Ashraf Al-Khatib in Nuseirat and a Hamas policeman in Gaza city. A Hamas source said that local commander Mohammed Al-Holy was killed in Deir al-Balah, earlier in the day.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.

Hamas condemned the strikes on the Al-Holy family, in a statement that did not mention Mohammed or his role in the group. It accused Israel of violating the ceasefire deal in place since October, and attempting to reignite the conflict.

Health officials said the deaths included a 16-year-old.

The Israeli strikes come the day after the United States announced the start of the ceasefire agreement's second phase on Wednesday.

Israel and Hamas have traded blame for violations of the ceasefire and remain far apart from each other on key issues.

More than 400 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers have been reported killed since the ceasefire took effect in October.

Israel has razed buildings and ordered residents out of more than half of Gaza where its troops remain. Nearly all of the territory's more than 2 million people now live in makeshift homes or damaged buildings in a sliver of territory where Israeli troops have withdrawn and Hamas has reasserted control.

The United Nations children's agency said on Tuesday that over 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire, including victims of drone and quadcopter attacks.

Israel launched its operations in Gaza in the wake of an attack by Hamas-led fighters in October 2023 which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's assault has killed 71,000 people, according to health authorities in the strip, and left much of Gaza in ruins. REUTERS