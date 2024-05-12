Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories - Israeli strikes on May 11 hit parts of Gaza including Rafah where Israel expanded an evacuation order and the UN warned of an “epic” disaster if an outright invasion of the crowded city goes ahead.

AFP journalists, medics and witnesses reported strikes across the coastal territory, where the UN says humanitarian relief is blocked after Israeli troops defied international opposition and entered eastern Rafah this week, effectively shutting a key aid crossing and suspending traffic through another.

At least 21 people were killed during strikes in central Gaza and taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah city, a hospital statement said.

Bodies covered in white lay on the ground in a courtyard of the facility. A man in a baseball cap leaned over one body bag, clasping a dust-covered hand that protruded.

The feet of another corpse poked from under a blanket bearing the picture of a large teddy bear.

In Rafah, witnesses reported intense air strikes near the crossing with Egypt, and AFP images showed smoke rising over the city.

Other strikes occurred in north Gaza, witnesses said.

Hamas on May 11 accused Israel of “expanding the incursion into Rafah to include new areas in the centre and the west of the city”.

Israeli troops on May 7 seized and closed the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing – through which all fuel passes into Gaza – after ordering residents of eastern Rafah to evacuate.

The army said on May 11 that troops were engaged in “operational activity” at the crossing, where they fought against “armed terrorists” and found “numerous underground tunnel shafts”.

While mediation efforts towards a truce and hostage release appeared to stall, Hamas’ armed wing said a hostage they had released a video of earlier on May 11 had died from wounds he suffered in an Israeli strike.

The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said that Nadav Popplewell, a British-Israeli man, had been wounded in a strike a month ago and died “because he did not receive intensive medical care because the enemy has destroyed the Gaza Strip’s hospitals”.

The Israeli military did not offer any comment on the earlier video and AFP was unable to independently verify its authenticity.