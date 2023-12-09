Israel strikes Gaza after failed UN ceasefire bid

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - Israel pressed its offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza on Dec 9 after the United States blocked an extraordinary UN bid to call for a ceasefire in the two-month war.

An Israeli strike on the southern city of Khan Younis killed six people, while five others died in a separate attack in Rafah, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said on Dec 9.

It added that the Israeli operation in Gaza has killed at least 17,000 people since Oct 7.

On that day, Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel and killed around 1,200 people. They also took some 240 hostages into Gaza, among whom around 100 have been freed.

Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip in response since then in a bid to eliminate Hamas.

Vast areas of Gaza, which is run by Hamas, have been reduced to rubble.

The UN says about 80 per cent of the population has been displaced, with dire shortages of food, fuel, water and medicine reported.

“It’s so cold, and the tent is so small. All I have are the clothes I wear, I still don’t know what the next step will be,” said Mr Mahmud Abu Rayan, displaced from Beit Lahia in the north.

A UN Security Council resolution that would have called for an immediate ceasefire was vetoed by the US on Dec 8.

US envoy Robert Wood said the resolution was “divorced from reality” and “would have not moved the needle forward on the ground”.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the ceasefire “would prevent the collapse of the Hamas terrorist organisation, which is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, and would enable it to continue ruling the Gaza Strip”.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority swiftly condemned the US veto.

Hamas slammed on Dec 9 the US rejection of the ceasefire bid as “a direct participation of the occupation in killing our people and committing more massacres and ethnic cleansing”.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said it was “a disgrace and another blank cheque given to the occupying state to massacre, destroy and displace”.

The veto was also condemned by humanitarian groups, with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) saying the Security Council was “complicit in the ongoing slaughter”.