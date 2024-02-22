Israel sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target

Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 12:55 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 12:55 PM

JERUSALEM - Israel's military said it intercepted a target in the area of the Red Sea on Thursday after sirens warning of incoming rockets and missiles sounded in the southern city of Eilat.

"The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians. The sirens were sounded according to policy," the military said.

Eilat, on the Red Sea, has in the past been the target of long-distance launches by Yemeni Houthis, in solidarity with Palestinians since the outbreak in October of the Gaza war. REUTERS

