Israel sent messages to Tehran to avoid Iranian response to embassy attack: Tasnim news agency

DUBAI - Israel sent messages to Tehran via Egypt that it would "compromise" in Gaza to avert an Iranian response to an attack on Iran's embassy in Syria, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The Iranian news agency's report cited the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel in April in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike for what it said was an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate, in which seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed.

"Israel sent messages through Egypt's foreign minister that it will compromise in the war in Gaza to avoid Iran's retaliation", Amirali Hajizadeh said. REUTERS