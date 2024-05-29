Israel sends tanks into Rafah on raids amid Gaza-wide offensive

CAIRO – Israeli tanks conducted a second day of probing attacks across Rafah on May 29, after Washington said the assault did not amount to a major ground incursion of the southern Gazan city that American officials had told Israel to avoid.

Israeli tanks advanced to the heart of Rafah for the first time on May 28 after a night of heavy bombardment, defying an appeal from the International Court of Justice to end its attack on the city, one of the last places of refuge in Gaza.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, reiterated its opposition to a major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah but said on May 28 it did not believe such an operation was under way.

Unlike tactics used in Israel’s ground offensive in the rest of the enclave, Rafah residents said Israeli tanks mounted raids into Tel Al-Sultan in western Rafah and Yibna and near Shaboura in the centre before retreating to positions near the border with Egypt.

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said they confronted the invading forces with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs, as well as blowing up previously planted explosive devices.

The Israeli military said three soldiers were killed and three others badly wounded in combat in southern Gaza on May 29, without elaborating. Israel’s public broadcaster Kan radio said they were hurt by an explosive device set off inside a building in Rafah.

The Palestinian health officials said several people were wounded on the morning of May 29 by Israeli fire in the eastern area of Rafah, where they also said some stores of aid were set ablaze.

Residents said constant Israeli bombardment overnight destroyed many homes in the area, from where most people have fled after orders by Israel to evacuate.

Some residents reported seeing what they described as unmanned robotic armoured vehicles opening fire from machine guns in some parts of the city.

The pro-Hamas Shebab news agency, as well as some residents and journalists, reported internet and mobile communications blackouts in some areas of both east and west amid heavy Israeli air and ground bombardment. The Israeli military said it could not confirm the reports.

In northern Gaza, tanks shelled several Gaza City neighbourhoods, and forces thrust deeper in Jabalia, the largest of the enclave’s eight biggest historic refugee camps, with residents saying large residential districts were destroyed by the army.