Israel sees defence spending rising $11b as war rages

JERUSALEM - Israel will need to increase defence spending by at least 30 billion shekels (S$11 billion) next year, according to the Finance Ministry, as the war against Hamas rages on.

The ministry, in a document presented to Parliament on Dec 25, said the overall 2024 budget will probably have to total 562 billion shekels, compared to 513 billion when the spending plan was first approved last May.

As well as the military spending, the ministry said an additional 10 billion shekels will be required to cover the evacuation of around 120,000 people from Israel’s northern and southern border areas, higher budgets for police and other security services, and the reconstruction of settlements destroyed during Hamas’s attack on Oct 7.

The projections underscore the high financial cost of the war for Israel, which has mobilised hundreds of thousands of reservists for its ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in the south, and deployed more troops in the north to counter threats from Hezbollah militants based in Lebanon.

It’s using huge numbers of costly missiles for its airstrikes in Gaza and to intercept rockets and drones fired into Israeli territory.

The Finance Ministry’s document assumes high-intensity fighting in Gaza will end in the first quarter of 2024, presumably allowing Israel to de-mobilise some reservists.

While the US has put pressure on Israel to shift from a large-scale military attack to more targeted operations to reduce the toll on Palestinian civilians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said the war will last for as long as it takes to destroy Hamas.

He and his Cabinet have put no timeline on the intense period of fighting, or the wider war itself.

The ministry said the extra funding will be needed regardless of additional aid from the US. It added that 4 billion shekels more are needed for larger debt costs.

Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, considered a confidant of Mr Netanyahu, is expected in Washington on Dec 26 for talks with White House and State Department officials about Israel’s plans for eventually scaling down the war, Axios reported, citing Israeli and US officials it did not name.