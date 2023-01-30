Israel seals home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown

JERUSALEM - Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman on Sunday, two days after he killed seven people outside a synagogue.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to make it easier for Israelis to carry guns after the synagogue attack, the deadliest against Jews in the Jerusalem area since 2008.

It came a day after the deadliest Israeli military raid for years in the West Bank city of Jenin.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot at a group of Israeli civilians in Jerusalem, wounding two before one of them shot and wounded him.

On Sunday, residents of a Palestinian village outside Ramallah in the West Bank said a group from a nearby Israeli settlement had burned one house and smashed doors and windows of another.

Mr Netanyahu said making it easier for Israelis to get permits to carry guns would reduce violence: “We have seen, time and again ... that heroic, armed and trained civilians save lives.”

Israeli authorities welded shut the doors and sealed the windows of the family home of Friday’s synagogue shooter, whose grandfather, the family said, was killed by an Israeli 25 years ago.

Mr Netanyahu’s government also allowed the family house of Saturday’s 13-year-old shooter to be sealed even though no one had been killed, changing a standing policy.

Further steps were announced to strengthen settlements in the occupied West Bank, and to revoke the residency rights of relatives of Palestinians who carry out attacks.

“While we will not hesitate to act against terrorism, we wish to regain calm and stability on the ground,” said Defence Minister Yoav Gallant after a security assessment in the West Bank.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in Jerusalem and the West Bank this week for his first visit since Mr Netanyahu returned to power at the helm of a coalition that includes the far right.

Mr Blinken’s visit looks set to be dominated by efforts to prevent the violence spinning out of control.

A Palestinian gunman died on Sunday of wounds from Thursday’s raid in Jenin, raising the death toll from that raid to 10, including two civilians. At least 34 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed this month in West Bank clashes with Israeli security forces.