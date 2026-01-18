Straitstimes.com header logo

Israel says Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza runs counter to its policy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

epa12629220 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a debate initiated by the opposition as part of a plenary session in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, 05 January 2026. The title of the debate submitted by the opposition is 'An extremist government that acts contrary to the Zionist majority and harms national cohesion and the fundamental values of the State of Israel'. EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the composition of the executive board for Gaza had not been coordinated with Israel.

PHOTO: EPA

Follow topic:

TEL AVIV - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Jan 17 that this week’s Trump administration announcement on the composition of a Gaza executive board was not coordinated with Israel and ran counter to government policy.

It said Foreign Minister Gideon Saar would raise the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The statement did not specify what part of the board’s composition contradicted Israeli policy.

An Israeli government spokesperson declined to comment.

The board,

unveiled by the White House

on Jan 16, includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Israel has repeatedly opposed any Turkish role in Gaza.

Other members of the executive board include Ms Sigrid Kaag, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process; an Israeli‑Cypriot billionaire; and a minister from the United Arab Emirates, which established relations with Israel in 2020.

Washington this week also announced the start of the second phase of President Donald Trump’s plan, announced in September, to end the war in Gaza. This includes creating a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in the enclave.

The first members of the so-called Board of Peace - to be chaired by Mr Trump and tasked with supervising Gaza’s temporary governance - were also named.

Members include Mr Rubio, billionaire developer Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner. REUTERS

More on this topic
US names Rubio, Blair and Kushner to Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
Argentina’s Milei, Turkey’s Erdogan invited to join Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.