Israel says Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza runs counter to its policy

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the composition of the executive board for Gaza had not been coordinated with Israel.

TEL AVIV - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Jan 17 that this week’s Trump administration announcement on the composition of a Gaza executive board was not coordinated with Israel and ran counter to government policy.

It said Foreign Minister Gideon Saar would raise the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The statement did not specify what part of the board’s composition contradicted Israeli policy.

An Israeli government spokesperson declined to comment.

The board, unveiled by the White House on Jan 16, includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Israel has repeatedly opposed any Turkish role in Gaza.

Other members of the executive board include Ms Sigrid Kaag, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process; an Israeli‑Cypriot billionaire; and a minister from the United Arab Emirates, which established relations with Israel in 2020.

Washington this week also announced the start of the second phase of President Donald Trump’s plan, announced in September, to end the war in Gaza. This includes creating a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in the enclave.

The first members of the so-called Board of Peace - to be chaired by Mr Trump and tasked with supervising Gaza’s temporary governance - were also named.

Members include Mr Rubio, billionaire developer Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner. REUTERS