Israel says still reviewing access to Al Aqsa over Ramadan

JERUSALEM - Israel is reviewing possible curbs on access to Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem over the upcoming Ramadan fasting month, a government spokesperson said on Feb 29, following media reports that the far-right minister for police might be overruled on the issue.

“The specific issue of prayer on the Temple Mount, in Al Aqsa, is currently still under discussion by the Cabinet,” the spokesperson, Avi Hyman, told reporters.

He added that a final decision would take security and public health into account.

The Hamas militant group, Israel’s main enemy in the Gaza war, has denounced the proposed restrictions and the top Palestinian Islamic council called on all Muslims to visit Al Aqsa regardless.

The mosque is one of the holiest sites in the world for Muslims.

It sits on a hilltop in Jerusalem’s Old City in a compound and is also revered by Jews as the site of their temples of biblical times.

Rules about access to the site have been a frequent source of friction, particularly during holidays including Ramadan, which begins this year on or around March 10.

Israel has imposed restrictions in the past – usually keeping out younger worshippers – saying that doing so prevents violence. REUTERS