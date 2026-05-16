Israel says over 220 Hezbollah fighters killed in past week

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Smoke rising from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Tibnit on May 15.

Summarise

JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said on May 15 its forces killed more than 220 Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon over the past week, as peace talks between the countries entered a second day.

“More than 220 Hezbollah terrorists who operated to advance attacks against IDF soldiers were eliminated” over the past week, the military said.

During the same period, Israeli forces also struck more than 440 Hezbollah targets in several areas in southern Lebanon, the military added.

Israel and Lebanon agreed a truce on April 17 but fighting has continued between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah, with hundreds reported killed in strikes and both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

Envoys from the two countries are currently holding a third round of talks aimed at ending the fighting, though neither side has publicly commented as the attacks continued.

Lebanon was dragged into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Israeli attacks since then have killed more than 2,800 people in Lebanon.

The military has also reported the deaths of 19 soldiers in southern Lebanon since fighting with Hezbollah erupted. AFP