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Israel says Iran intelligence minister Esmail Khatib killed in strike

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Iran's Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib (centre) was said to have been killed by Israeli forces.

Iran's Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib (centre) was reportedly killed by Israeli forces in an overnight strike.

PHOTO: AFP

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Jerusalem - Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said on March 18 that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was “eliminated” in a strike overnight.

There has been no confirmation from Iran regarding the reported death.

Mr Katz added that the military has been authorised to target any senior Iranian official without requiring further approval.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorised the IDF to eliminate any senior Iranian official for whom the intelligence and operational circle has been closed, without the need for additional approval,” he said in a statement.

“We will continue to thwart and hunt them all down.” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.