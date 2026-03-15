Israel says killed two top Iran intelligence officers in Tehran

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A still image from video shows Iranian Red Crescent aid workers and firefighters working on March 14 at a residential site damaged by air strikes in Tehran.

JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said on March 14 it had killed two senior Iranian intelligence officials in a strike in Tehran, just days after they replaced the former head of the directorate who was assassinated on Feb 28.

Israel said the two men, identified as Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat, were senior officials in the intelligence directorate of the Khatam al-Anbiya, the Iranian military’s central operations command.

The pair were killed on March 13, the Israeli military said.

They had replaced Saleh Asadi, who served as head of the intelligence department at the Khatam al-Anbiya, after he was killed on the first day of the war, the military said.

“Following the elimination of the head of the Intelligence Directorate, Saleh Asadi, during the opening blow of Operation Roaring Lion, Jalali and Shariat were appointed to replace them,” the military said.

“Both were close to the leadership of the Iranian terrorist regime,” it said, adding that the intelligence branch of the Khatam al-Anbiya Emergency Command is responsible for analysing intelligence.

“The intelligence is presented to senior officials in Iran’s security system during frequent situational assessments, on the basis of which the war against the State of Israel is conducted,” the military added.

The military says several top Iranian officials were killed in an initial wave of strikes launched alongside the US on Feb 28, including supreme leader Ali Khamenei. AFP