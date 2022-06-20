Israel says it is building regional air defence alliance under US

JERUSALEM/RIYADH (REUTERS) - Israel is building a United States-sponsored regional air defence alliance, the Israeli defence minister said on Monday (June 20), adding that the apparatus has already foiled attempted Iranian attacks and could be boosted by President Joe Biden's visit next month.

Drawing closer in recent years to US-aligned Arab states which share its Iran concerns, Israel has offered them defence cooperation.

They have been publicly reticent on the idea.

Washington hopes more cooperation, especially on security, would help further integrate Israel in the region and isolate Iran.

It may also preface more normalisation deals with Israel, including by heavyweight Saudi Arabia, following the forging of relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020.

Unveiling what he dubbed the "Middle East Air Defence Alliance" in a briefing to Israeli lawmakers, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said such cooperation is already under way.

"Over the past year, I have been leading an extensive programme, together with my partners at the Pentagon and in the US administration, that will strengthen the cooperation between Israel and countries in the region," he said, according to an official transcript. "This programme is already operative and has already enabled the successful interception of Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other countries."

The transcript did not name partner countries, give further details on the thwarted attacks nor provide details on the mechanics of the alliance.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, an Israeli official said partner countries were synchronising their respective air defence systems through remote electronic communication, rather than using the same physical facilities.

'Desperation'

Iran said joint military activities of Israel and some Arab countries in the Gulf are done "out of desperation".

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE governments did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the alliance mentioned by Mr Gantz.

A Western diplomat in the region told Reuters last week that Washington was still working to convince Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as a bloc to agree on joining a US-Israeli integrated air defence system.