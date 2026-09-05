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Israel says it strikes southern Lebanon after Hezbollah drone launch

Sept 4 - The Israeli military said on Friday it struck southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched a drone attack towards Israeli soldiers.

Three people were killed and 23 were injured in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, according to the country's health ministry. The wounded included medics, in addition to women and children, the ministry said.

The Israeli military also struck targets across south Lebanon, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

Hezbollah did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon. REUTERS