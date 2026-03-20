Israel says it hit Syrian government targets after attacks on Druze civilians

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March 20 - The Israeli military struck infrastructure sites belonging to the Syrian government overnight in response to attacks against Druze civilians in Sweida, the Israeli military said on Friday.

Syria's foreign ministry condemned what it described as an Israeli attack on military infrastructure in southern Syria, calling it a "blatant violation" of international law and an assault on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry said the strike was part of what it called Israel's escalating policy and accused it of seeking to destabilise the region, adding that Damascus holds Israel fully responsible for the consequences of the escalation.

It called on the international community, particularly the U.N. Security Council, to act to halt what it described as Israeli aggression.

The Israeli military said it attacked a command center and weapons in military compounds in southern Syria and said it will not tolerate harm toward the Druze population, adding it will continue to operate to defend them and monitor developments in the region. REUTERS