Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israel says it has killed Oct 7 attacker who was filmed abducting couple

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian militant who was filmed abducting a couple at a music festival during Hamas’s deadly attack on Oct 7, 2023, the military said on Sept 27 .

Video footage widely circulated in the aftermath of the attack showed militants abducting Noa Argamani and her boyfriend Avinatan Or at the Nova music festival.

Argamani was rescued in June 2024 during an Israeli operation in the central Gaza Strip, while Or was released by Hamas in October 2025 as part of a ceasefire deal.

Israeli forces “struck in the Nuseirat area and eliminated the terrorist Saher Nidal Latfi Sakr, a terrorist operative affiliated with global jihadist organisations operating in the Gaza Strip”, the Israeli military said in a statement on Sept 27 .

Sakr drove the motorcycle used to abduct Argamani and Or, according to the statement.

Hamas and allied factions killed at least 370 people and took 44 hostages at the Nova festival on Oct 7, 2023, according to Israeli figures. AFP