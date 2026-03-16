Israel says Gaza’s Rafah crossing to reopen partially on March 18

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An Egyptian man prays next to trucks carrying humanitarian aid and fuel lined up at the Rafah border to cross into the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, on Feb 10.

JERUSALEM - Israel said it would partially reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt on March 18, after it closed the key gateway when it launched a joint attack on Iran with the US.

“The Rafah Crossing will reopen for movement in both directions starting this coming Wednesday (March 18), for limited movement of people only,” COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency in charge of civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement on March 15.

The Rafah crossing, the only gateway for Gazans to the outside world that does not pass through Israel, had only reopened for the movement of people on Feb 2, nearly two years after Israeli forces seized control of it during the war with Hamas.

On March 15, COGAT said that the entry and exit of Gaza residents through the crossing from March 18 “will be facilitated in coordination with Egypt, following prior security approval by Israel and under the supervision of the European Union mission”.

Further screening of incoming people will be carried out inside the Gaza Strip in an area under control of the Israeli army, COGAT said.

The European Union sent a border assistance mission (EUBAM) at the beginning of February.

Another crossing between Gaza and Israel, Kerem Shalom, was reopened on March 3 to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid after it had also been closed with the launch of the Iran war on Feb 28.

The reopening of Rafah has been a consistent demand from rights groups, the United Nations and Hamas in a bid to facilitate entry of aid into the devastated Palestinian territory.

The crossing, often called Gaza’s “lifeline”, now lies in the area held by Israeli forces following their withdrawal behind the so-called “Yellow Line” under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire.

For a long time, the crossing was the main exit point for Palestinians from Gaza who were authorised to leave the narrow strip of land, under Israeli blockade since 2007.

From 2005 to 2007, it was the first Palestinian border terminal controlled by the Palestinian Authority, and later became a symbol of Hamas control over the Gaza Strip after the militant group seized power.

On May 7, 2024, the Israeli army took control of the Palestinian side of the crossing, claiming it was being “used for terrorist purposes”.

Rafah briefly reopened for medical evacuations during a short ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January 2025. AFP