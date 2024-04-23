Israel’s strike on Iran: Limited hit, major message

JERUSALEM - Israel’s apparent strike on Iran was deliberately limited in scope but sent a clear warning to the country’s leadership about Israeli abilities to strike at sensitive targets.

Tehran refuses to recognise Israel, and for decades the two countries have waged a shadow war marked by covert Israeli operations inside Iran, and Iranian backing for anti-Israel militant groups including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But while the surge in tensions over the past weeks has calmed for now, the shadow war has entered a new phase, carrying more than ever the risk of open conflict between the foes, analysts say.

The current escalation comes against the background of Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel, followed by the Israeli bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip.

It began when Israel was blamed for carrying out an air strike on April 1 against Iran’s consulate in Damascus, killing seven Iranian officials from the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran responded with its first-ever direct attack on Israel, involving hundreds of drones and missiles, though almost all were shot down by Israel and its allies.

Amid fears of a major Israeli retaliation to that attack, which could itself provoke another Iranian response, Israel instead chose a much more limited option in the face of US pressure.

“Remind Iran”

According to The New York Times, which cited Israeli and Iranian sources, the target was the radar system of a Russian-supplied S-300 missile defence system at an airbase in the central province of Isfahan, the region that hosts the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.