Israel’s Parliament set to vote on new Supreme Court Bill

JERUSALEM - Israel’s Parliament was scheduled on Monday to hold a first vote on a Bill that limits some Supreme Court power, part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rebooted judicial overhaul that has plunged the country into a deep political crisis.

The drive to change the justice system by Mr Netanyahu’s ruling coalition of nationalist and religious parties has sparked unprecedented protests, stirred concern for Israel’s democratic health among its Western allies, and bruised the economy.

Commanding 64 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, Mr Netanyahu’s coalition appeared on course to win the vote, the first of three required for the new Bill to be written into law, with protests likely to intensify should that happen.

Mr Netanyahu on Sunday signalled impatience with the demonstrations that have flared anew while protesters promised disruptions nationwide on Tuesday, including at Israel’s main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport.

The coalition plans as soon as Tuesday to press on with legislative steps on the Bill, which curbs Supreme Court power to void decisions made by the government, ministers and elected officials.

Critics argue the Bill invites corruption and abuses of power. Proponents say it will facilitate effective governance by curbing court intervention.

Divisions over the judicial overhaul have cut deep through Israeli society.

Mr Netanyahu had placed it on hold for compromise talks with the opposition hosted by Israel’s President, but that fell through in June and the coalition restarted legislation.

Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial on graft charges that he denies, says the changes are meant to restore balance among branches of government.

He has played down economic fallout from the campaign, which has spooked investors and weakened the shekel, Israel’s currency. REUTERS