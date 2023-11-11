Israel revises death toll from Oct 7 Hamas attack to 'around 1,200'

Burnt out vehicles are seen outside a residential building hit in a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, on Oct 7. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

JERUSALEM - A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry said on Friday that the death toll from the Oct 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel had been revised to around 1,200 from a previous government estimate of 1,400.

"Around 1,200 is the official number of victims of the October 7 massacre," spokesperson Lior Haiat said in a written statement.

Haiat said the figure had been updated on Thursday. He did not provide a reason for the revision.

The death count, which includes foreigners, "is not a final number. It (is) an updated estimate. It might change when (they) identify all the bodies," Haiat said. REUTERS

