Israel renews assault on Gaza City, US vows ‘all necessary actions’ after troops killed

GAZA/DOHA/WASHINGTON - Israel launched an assault on Gaza’s biggest city, weeks after pulling back from it, while Washington vowed on Jan 29 to take “all necessary actions” to defend its troops after a deadly attack in Jordan, the first US military deaths in the Middle East since the Gaza war began.

A day after three US service members in Jordan were killed and at least 34 wounded in what Washington called a drone attack by Iran-backed militants, President Joe Biden’s administration was under pressure to respond firmly without triggering a wider war.

“The president and I will not tolerate attacks on US forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the US and our troops,” Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Jan 29 at the Pentagon.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said: “We don’t want a wider war with Iran. We don’t want a wider war in the region, but we got to do what we have to do.”

Iran has denied any role. Mr Biden has previously ordered retaliatory attacks on Iran-backed groups, but has so far stopped short of hitting Iran directly.

“Have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” Mr Biden said on Jan 28.

In northern Gaza, residents said air strikes on Jan 29 on neighbourhoods across Gaza City, the enclave’s biggest city, killed and wounded many people. While Israeli tanks shelled eastern areas of the city, naval vessels fired at beachfront areas in the west, they said.

Israel said in late 2023 that it had largely completed operations in northern Gaza, and has recently aimed the brunt of its might at southern Gaza.

The renewed push in Gaza City, where residents reported fierce gun battles near the main Al-Shifa Hospital, suggested that the war was not going to plan.

Among those killed were two Palestinian journalists, Mr Essam El-lulu and Mr Hussein Attalah, and several members of their families, health officials and the journalists’ union said.

Hamas, for its part, fired its first volley of rockets for weeks into Israeli cities, proving that the militant group running Gaza still had the capability to launch them after nearly four months of war.

The Israeli military said it shot down six of 15 rockets. There were no reports of any casualties in Israel, where air raid sirens and explosions of interceptions sounded.

Gazans said the violence in the enclave made a mockery of a World Court ruling last week calling on Israel to do more to help civilians.