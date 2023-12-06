Israel rebuffs calls to halt Gaza war as its forces move south

JERUSALEM/GAZA – Israeli leaders rebuffed mounting pressure to halt the military campaign in the southern Gaza Strip, vowing to press on until Hamas is eradicated, even as the death toll rose and the United Nations warned that civilians had no safe harbour amid the bombing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a briefing with other members of his war Cabinet, said if the rest of the world wants the war to end quickly, it must stand with Israel.

He accused international organisations of ignoring what he said were “abhorrent” cases of rape by Hamas fighters during the Oct 7 incursion that touched off the latest violence.

“Hamas is trying to tear us down, and instead, we are taking them apart,” Mr Netanyahu said, adding that Israeli forces had killed half of Hamas’ battalion commanders. “We will fight until the end, until a crushing victory.”

The message echoed past arguments that Mr Netanayhu and the Cabinet have made over concerns from the Biden administration and other allies, which have warned that the devastation wrought in north Gaza before a seven-day truce that ended last week must not be repeated in the south.

In a post to X on Dec 5, the European Union’s top diplomat, Mr Josep Borrell, urged a new pause in the fighting.

While Israel has said it is taking increased precautions to protect the lives of civilians, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Dec 5 that the death toll has risen to some 1,000 people since the truce ended, bringing the number of dead Palestinians since Israel’s counter-offensive began to more than 16,000 people.

Israel announced on Dec 5 that seven more soldiers had been killed in the latest fighting.

Israel’s government has blamed Hamas, which the United States and the EU have designated a terrorist group, accusing it of using residents as human shields by operating near, or underneath, hospitals and schools.

‘There are no safe places’

The Israeli military has encircled Khan Younis, the territory’s second-largest city, as it seeks to wipe out Hamas, which set off the war Oct 7 after breaching barriers into southern Israel and killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The Israeli Defence Force believes Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif are in the city, according to a report by Axios, citing officials it did not identify.

House-to-house gun battles were raging around Khan Younis, as Israeli forces and Hamas fighters clashed on Dec 5 in some of the heaviest fighting of the two-month-old war, Israeli commanders said.

Major-General Yaron Finkelman, head of Israel’s southern command, described the fighting as “the most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation”.