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Israel ready to deploy ‘entire air force’ against Iran if needed: New chief

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Israel’s new air force chief Major General Omer Tischler said on May 5 that the country was prepared to deploy its entire fleet of fighter jets against Iran if necessary.

Israel’s new air force chief Major General Omer Tischler said on May 5 that the country was prepared to deploy its entire fleet of fighter jets against Iran if necessary.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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JERUSALEM - Israel’s new air force chief Major General Omer Tischler said on May 5 that the country was prepared to deploy its entire fleet of fighter jets against Iran if necessary.

He spoke weeks into a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East war, which erupted when Israel and the United States launched strikes against Iran in February.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in Iran and are prepared to deploy the entire air force eastward if required,” Mr Tischler said at a ceremony where he assumed command from his predecessor Major General Tomer Bar.

“The air force will continue to act with determination, with power and with responsibility against threats in every arena, at every stage and against every enemy.”

Born in 1975 in northern Israel, Mr Tischler is a career airman who rose through the ranks as a combat pilot and commander.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Israel’s military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the country remained “on high alert across all fronts”.

He said the military was “prepared to respond with force to any attempt to harm Israel”.

Since Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, the Israeli air force has conducted an extensive and sustained air campaign across multiple fronts, particularly in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.