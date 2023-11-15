Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

GAZA - The Israeli military said it was carrying out an operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip's Al Shifa hospital on Wednesday.

It urged all members of the militant group in the hospital to surrender.

Less than an hour earlier, at around 1am local time, a Gaza health ministry spokesman said Israel had told officials in the enclave it would raid the Shifa hospital complex "in the coming minutes".

Dr Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, told Al Jazeera television that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex. “There are big explosions and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital,” Dr Bursh said.

The fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility in recent days.

There have been global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire after five weeks of an Israeli assault on Gaza.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said: "Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital."

The military added: "The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians."

Israel says Hamas has a command centre underneath Al Shifa hospital, the biggest in Gaza, and uses the hospital and tunnels underneath to conceal military operations and to hold hostages. Hamas denies this.

Israeli army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told CNN the hospital and compound were for Hamas “a central hub of their operations, perhaps even the beating heart and maybe even a centre of gravity”.

The US said on Tuesday its own intelligence supported Israel’s conclusions.

Hamas said on Wednesday that US announcement had effectively given a “green light” for Israel to raid the hospital.

The group said it held Israel and US President Joe Biden fully responsible for the operation.

Israeli forces have waged fierce street battles against Hamas fighters over the past 10 days before advancing into the centre of Gaza City and surrounding Al Shifa.