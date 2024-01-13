Israel pounds Gaza on 99th day of war

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - Israel pounded Gaza on Jan 13 as the Palestinian territory suffered under a dire humanitarian situation and grappled with a telecommunications blackout on the 99th day of the war.

Fears of the conflict widening have grown after US and British forces struck pro-Hamas Houthi rebels in Yemen on Jan 12 following attacks on Red Sea shipping. A fresh US air strike was confirmed on Jan 13.

Witnesses reported Israeli bombardment of Gaza in the early morning.

An AFP journalist said on Jan 12 that strikes and shelling had hit areas between Gaza’s southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, crowded with people who have fled from the north.

All internet and telecommunications services in Gaza were cut on Jan 12 as a result of Israeli bombardment, the main operator Paltel said.

“Gaza is blacked out again,” it said in a post on social media platform X.

The Palestinian Red Crescent posted that the disruption was increasing the challenges in “reaching the wounded and injured promptly”.

Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,700 people, according to the latest health ministry figures.

The current war in Gaza began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct 7. Around 1,140 people were killed, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Hamas also took some 240 people hostage, around 100 of whom were released during a week-long truce in late November.