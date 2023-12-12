Israel pounds Gaza as hunger spreads, disease risk grows

CAIRO/NEW YORK – Israeli tanks and warplanes pummelled southern Gaza on Dec 12, and the United Nations said aid distribution to Gazans facing growing hunger had largely halted because of the intensity of fighting in the Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s main city which Israeli troops began storming last week, residents said tank shelling was now focused on the city centre.

One said tanks were operating on Dec 12 morning in the street where the house of Mr Yahya Al-Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza, is located.

An elderly Palestinian, Mr Tawfik Abu Breika, said his residential block in Khan Younis was hit without warning in a fresh Israeli air strike on Dec 12 that brought down several buildings and caused casualties.

“The world’s conscience is dead, no humanity or any kind of morals,” Mr Breika told Reuters as neighbours sifted through rubble. “This is the third month that we are facing death and destruction... This is ethnic cleansing, complete destruction of the Gaza Strip to displace the whole population.”

Further south in Rafah, which borders Egypt, health officials said 22 people including children were killed in an Israeli air strike on houses overnight. Civil emergency workers were searching for more victims under the rubble.

Residents said the shelling of Rafah, where the Israeli army in December ordered people to head for their safety, was some of the heaviest in days.

“At night we can’t sleep because of the bombing, and in the morning we tour the streets looking for food for the children, there is no food,” said Mr Abu Khalil, 40, a father of six.

“I couldn’t find bread and the prices of rice, salt or beans have doubled several times over. This is starvation,” he said. “Israel kills us twice, once by bombs and once by hunger.”

Israel’s military said that over the past day, it hit several launch posts that were used to fire rockets at its territory, raided a Hamas compound where it found some 250 rockets, among other weapons, and struck a weapon-production factory.

Starvation

An Israeli ground assault that had been confined to the north has expanded to the southern half of the Gaza Strip since a week-long truce collapsed at the start of December.

Residents and aid agencies say that means no place is now safe in a territory where bombing has already rendered the vast majority of people homeless, and nearly all areas are entirely cut off from food, medicine and fuel.

Hunger is worsening, with the UN World Food Programme saying half of Gaza’s population are starving.

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Dec 12 that limited aid distributions were taking place in the Rafah district, but “in the rest of the Gaza Strip, aid distribution has largely stopped over the past few days, due to the intensity of hostilities and restrictions of movement along the main roads”.

Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said Israeli forces had stormed the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza on Dec 12 and were rounding up males, including medical staff, in the hospital courtyard. Israel’s military did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the report.