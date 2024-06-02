Israel pounds Gaza after Biden outlines ceasefire plan

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories - Israeli forces hammered Rafah in southern Gaza with tanks and artillery on June 1, hours after US President Joe Biden said Israel was offering a new roadmap towards a full ceasefire.

Shortly after Mr Biden’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted his country would still pursue the war until it had reached all its aims.

He reiterated that position on June 1, saying that “Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel”.

Hamas, meanwhile, said it “views positively” the Israeli plan laid out by Mr Biden.

In his first major address outlining a possible end to the nearly eight-month war, the US president said Israel’s three-stage offer would begin with a six-week phase that would see Israeli forces withdraw from all populated areas of Gaza.

It would also see the “release of a number of hostages... in exchange for (the) release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners”.

Israel and the Palestinians would then negotiate for a lasting ceasefire – but the truce would continue so long as talks are ongoing, Mr Biden said.