Israel police say 42 arrested after Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Seven Israelis were killed when a Palestinian gunman opened fire on worshippers at a synagogue in east Jerusalem. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
JERUSALEM (AFP) – Israeli police said on Saturday they have arrested 42 people following a deadly shooting at an east Jerusalem synagogue, including members of the Palestinian gunman’s family.

“The police arrested 42 suspects for questioning, some of them from the terrorist’s family”, as well as residents from his neighbourhood in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, a police statement said. AFP

A Palestinian gunman shot to death seven Israelis on Friday, as tensions soared following the Thursday killing of nine Palestinians in a clash with Israeli security officials in the West Bank.

Police who raced to the scene shot and killed the assailant.

Israeli media reported he was 21, from east Jerusalem and without a history of political violence.

It was one of the highest death tolls in an attack on Israelis in years and was bound to lead to exceptional outrage since the dead were worshipers leaving Sabbath prayers.

While no group claimed responsibility, in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Hamas movement celebrated by firing into the air, and in the West Bank cars honked and fireworks were shot into the sky.

Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah party praised the attack. AFP, BLOOMBERG

